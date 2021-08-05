Kerala

Girl falls to death from 10th-floor terrace

A teenage girl died after reportedly falling from the terrace of a 10-storey apartment complex along Chittoor Road near the South railway station here around 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

She was identified as Irene Roy, 18, a resident of the ninth floor of Santhi Thotekat Estate. She had reportedly gone to the terrace to exercise along with her younger brother and another woman, a relative. “She was sitting on a bench on the terrace after the workout and while leaving, reportedly stumbled against it and fell,” said Central police sources. Though she was rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death and launched a probe.


