Girl, drugged and abandoned on Thamarassery ghat road after alleged sexual assault, rescued

June 02, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Thamarassery police on Thursday night rescued a 19-year-old college girl who was allegedly drugged and sexually abused by a drug pusher. The girl, who went missing on May 30, was found near the Thamarassery pass where she was reportedly abandoned by the suspect.

Police sources said the girl, who is pursuing a degree course at a private college in Thamarassery, was allegedly taken to various places in Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts for sexual exploitation.

The incident came to light when her parents approached the police as she did not reach home on May 30. The girl reportedly had left her hostel with a claim that she was going home.

Police sources said the drug pusher involved in the incident was identified on Friday and that he would be arrested soon. The man hailing from Wayanad district was reportedly involved in a number of local drug trafficking cases, they said. He had recently approached the girl with a marriage proposal.

Statements of the victim’s classmates would be recorded as part of the probe, the police said.

