ADVERTISEMENT

Girl, drugged and abandoned on Thamarassery ghat road after alleged sexual assault, rescued

June 02, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Search under way to track the suspect who reportedly drugged the girl before sexually exploiting her

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamarassery police on Thursday night rescued a 19-year-old college girl who was allegedly drugged and sexually abused by a drug pusher. The girl, who went missing on May 30, was found near the Thamarassery pass where she was reportedly abandoned by the suspect.

Police sources said the girl, who is pursuing a degree course at a private college in Thamarassery, was allegedly taken to various places in Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts for sexual exploitation.

The incident came to light when her parents approached the police as she did not reach home on May 30. The girl reportedly had left her hostel with a claim that she was going home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the drug pusher involved in the incident was identified on Friday and that he would be arrested soon. The man hailing from Wayanad district was reportedly involved in a number of local drug trafficking cases, they said. He had recently approached the girl with a marriage proposal.

Statements of the victim’s classmates would be recorded as part of the probe, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US