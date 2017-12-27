Girl drowns in waterbody

A four-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned at Chalakkara, near Paadi, under the Vidyanagar police station here, around 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Swathika, daughter of Kamalakshan and Sandhya of Edambooradi, near Munnad. She went missing while playing with the children of her aunt. Her mother had dropped her at her aunt’s house due to Christmas vacation.

Following a search, her body was found in a waterbody attached to the Madhuvahini river, the police said.

The body of the girl was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination at the General Hospital here on Wednesday.