ADVERTISEMENT

Girl drowns in sea off Varkala coast

Published - May 23, 2024 11:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl drowned in the sea off the Varkala coast on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ayiroor police identified the deceased as Sreya P.S. of Chempakathinmoodu, near Edava. The incident, suspected to be a case of suicide, occurred around 12.30 p.m. shortly after Sreya, a Class X student of a private school in Ayiroor, was seen walking towards the Vettakada beach by a few fishermen. They alerted the police.

Her body was later found during a rescue operation after it washed ashore near Kappil. The deceased is survived by her parents Sajan and Sibi. The body has been kept in the Parippally Government Medical College Hospital.

While some onlookers reported that they saw a boy who accompanied Sreya, the police are yet to ascertain such claims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US