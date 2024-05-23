GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Girl drowns in sea off Varkala coast

Published - May 23, 2024 11:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl drowned in the sea off the Varkala coast on Thursday.

The Ayiroor police identified the deceased as Sreya P.S. of Chempakathinmoodu, near Edava. The incident, suspected to be a case of suicide, occurred around 12.30 p.m. shortly after Sreya, a Class X student of a private school in Ayiroor, was seen walking towards the Vettakada beach by a few fishermen. They alerted the police.

Her body was later found during a rescue operation after it washed ashore near Kappil. The deceased is survived by her parents Sajan and Sibi. The body has been kept in the Parippally Government Medical College Hospital.

While some onlookers reported that they saw a boy who accompanied Sreya, the police are yet to ascertain such claims.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

