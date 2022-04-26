Girl dies of suspected food poisoning

A nine-year-old girl died at Kandasankadavu, near Vadanappilly, on Monday evening following suspected food poisoning.

The deceased has been identified as Ancy, daughter of Thottungal Jolly of Kandasankadavu. She had food at a family get-together on the previous day. She was admitted to a private hospital but her life could not be saved. Many people who had food at the get-together also complained of physical discomfort.