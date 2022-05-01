Girl dies from food poisoning

31 others under treatment after eating Shawarma in Kasaragod

A 16-year-old girl died and 31 others are undergoing treatment for food poisoning after they ate shawarma from a hotel in Charvathur.

The deceased has been identified as Devananda, a resident of Matalayi in Charvathur. The incident took place after eating shawarma from a hotel in Charvathur town on Friday. She was a student of Karivellur Government Higher Secondary School.

According to the Health department, Devananda and 31 others aged between 10 to 16 years were suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and having fever since Saturday. Many of them started to come at CHC hospital at Charvathur from 10 am.

Though the doctor attended and gave necessary treatment, Devananda failed to respond to the treatment when she was shifted to the district hospital, said A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer. He said the health conditions of others are normal. More facilities have been arranged at Charvathur P.H.C and at Nileswaram Taluk hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department found that the shop had no licence. The authorities locked and sealed the shop. The Police and the Health department have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.