An eight-year-old girl died after food got stuck in her throat while having dinner at Adimaly in Idukki on Sunday night. Jiyanna Sojan, daughter of Pallipparampil Sojan of Karimkulam in Adimaly in Idukki was rushed her to a private hospital in Adimaly, but she collapsed and died. Jiyanna was a Class four student at Koompanpara Fathima Matha School in Adimaly.