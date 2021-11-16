Girl dies after falling into unprotected well

A four-year-old girl died after allegedly falling into an unprotected well near Venjaramoodu on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Krishnapriya, daughter of Priyanka, who hails from Kamukinkuzhy. Priyanka, who had separated from her husband Vishnu, was living with her daughter and mother.

According to the police, the incident occurred shortly after Priyanka had returned from her night shift at a private medical college in Venjaramoodu.

Priyanka’s mother, who usually took care of the child, had gone out when the incident took place. The child is suspected to have fallen into the well while on her way to a nearby house.

Local people rushed her to hospital, but her life could not be saved. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.