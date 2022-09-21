Girl commits suicide after seeing attachment notice

KOLLAM: A 20-year-old Sooranadu resident committed suicide on Tuesday allegedly after Kerala Bank affixed an attachment notice on her house. The deceased has been identified as Abhirami, a college student, and the incident took place around 4.30 pm. Her father had taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh from the Patharam branch and the bank initiated revenue recovery procedures after he defaulted on repayment. Reportedly, Abhirami saw the notice when she returned from college and locked herself in one of the rooms. She was later found dead and her relatives allege that the girl took the extreme step because of the bank notice. Suicide prevention helpline 0471 2552056.

