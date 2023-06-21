HamberMenu
Girl bitten by dogs in Kannur recovers; SHRC summons panchayat secretary

June 21, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The hospital treating a nine-year-old girl who was bitten by dogs at Muzhappilangad on Monday night said she was out of danger and was recovering.

Janvi, daughter of Babu, was brutally attacked by three dogs. She was bitten in the head, stomach, and limbs by stray dogs near her house behind the Edakkad railway station.

Locals said it could be the same stray dogs that attacked 11-year-old Nihal Naushad recently.

On Tuesday morning, workers of the United Democratic Front (UDF) besieged the Muzhappilangad panchayat office. Activists of the Socialist Democratic Party of India staged a march to the Kannur Collectorate demanding action against street dog menace.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has summoned the Muzhappilangad panchayat secretary to appear before it during the sitting to be held in Kannur on Wednesday. The Commission has sought a report on steps taken by the panchayat to check dog menace. It has also directed the District Collector to submit an explanation within a week.

