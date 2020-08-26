Girders of bridge under construction collapse

The girders of a bridge under construction across the Anjarakandy river on Mahe bypass split and collapsed on Wednesday.
Four girders of the bridge between Chirakkuni to Balam crashed into the river at 2.20 p.m. The crash was noticed when the locals reached the spot after hearing a loud noise. One of the girders is under construction and the others are nearing completion.
The cause of the crash is believed to be a lack of strength of the girder. Local people immediately informed the concerned authorities, who visited the spot and inspected the girders.
The bridge was due to be completed in a few months.
The ₹1,181-crore work of the 8.6 km Mahe bypass was inaugurated on October 30, 2017, jointly by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.
The bypass will pass through Muzhappilangad, Dharmadam, Thalassery, Thiruvangad, Eranjoli, Kodiyeri, Mahi and Chokli.
Along the bypass, four bridges will come up across rivers and a rail overbridge at Azhiyur. It also envisages 19 culverts and 37.2-km drainage system.
However, the collapse of the girder has raised several questions about the work carried out here. Meanwhile, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has sought a report from the regional director of the National Highway Authority on India (NHAI).
