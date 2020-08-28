Girder collapse issue to be taken up with CVC

MPs demand thorough investigation into incident

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Friday demanded a thorough investigation into collapse of four girders of the bridge under construction on the Thalassery-Mahe bypass.

Mr. Chennithala, who inspected the bridge on the day, said that he would file a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission seeking a proper investigation.

“When the State government boats about its achievements, it should also own up the responsibility when such incidents take place,” he said.

However, the State government was now passing the blame on to the Centre.

The collapse of the girders showed that there had been carelessness. Any malpractice or flaws in the construction should be investigated, he said.

K. Sudhakaran and K. Muraleedharan, MPs, who too visited the site, demanded an investigation into the incident.

Negligence, says report

The girders of the bridge collapsed due to negligence, a report submitted by project director Nirmal Sathi to the National Highways Authority has said.

Reconstruction would be done at the expense of the contractor as the incident happened due to carelessness, the report said.