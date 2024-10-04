Ginu Zacharia Oommen to head Kerala State Food Commission

Ginu Zacharia Oommen will be the new chairman of the State Food Commission. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday. A former member of the Kerala Public Service Commission, he is currently a visiting professor at the International Institute for Migration and Development (IIMAD), Thiruvananthapuram, and a honorary fellow at the Middle East Institute, New Delhi. He is also an executive member of the C. Achutha Menon Foundation. Section 16 of the National Food Security Act, 2013, requires the State governments to establish a State Food Commission to monitor and review the implementation of the Act.

