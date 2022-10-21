‘Ginger village’ scheme a hit in Kulathoor grama panchayat

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kulathoor grama panchayat in the district is scripting a success with its 'ginger village' scheme.

Implemented under the people's plan programmes, the pilot phase of the scheme saw a bumper harvest, a statement said.

The scheme is aimed at popularising ginger cultivation in dedicated spaces as well as households. Beneficiaries were supplied 5 kg of seeds by the local Krishi Bhavan in March. A 10-cent farmland in the panchayat saw a harvest of 500 kg, the statement said.



The scheme has succeeded in promoting small-scale farming and finding employment for women, according to the agriculture officer, Kulathoor. People with limited land farmed ginger in grow bags.