Gigi K. Philip elected Idukki district panchayat chief

IDUKKI

30 December 2020 23:33 IST

Ushakumary Mohankumar of CPI(M) elected vice president

Gigi K. Philip, CPI district council member who represents the Pampadumpara division, was elected president of the Idukki district panchayat on Wednesday. Ushakumary Mohankumar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and representative of the Rajakkad division is the vice-president.

The election to the post of president in the district panchayat, where the LDF has a clear majority, was held at 11 a.m. and that to the post of

vice president at 2 p.m.

As per an agreement within the LDF, the CPI’s nominee will be in the president’s post for the first two years, followed by a CPI(M) nominee for the next two years and a Kerala Congress nominee for the remaining one year. Mr. Philip is a well-known figure in the social circle and cultural fora in the district.

While Mr. Philip got 10 votes, M.J. Jacob of the United Democratic Front (UDF) received four votes.

The Murickassery division representative of the UDF could not participate in the voting as she could not reach the district panchayat council hall at Painavu where the election was held.