Gigi K. Philip elected Idukki district panchayat chief

Gigi K. Philip, CPI district council member who represents the Pampadumpara division, was elected president of the Idukki district panchayat on Wednesday. Ushakumary Mohankumar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and representative of the Rajakkad division is the vice-president.
The election to the post of president in the district panchayat, where the LDF has a clear majority, was held at 11 a.m. and that to the post of
vice president at 2 p.m.
As per an agreement within the LDF, the CPI’s nominee will be in the president’s post for the first two years, followed by a CPI(M) nominee for the next two years and a Kerala Congress nominee for the remaining one year. Mr. Philip is a well-known figure in the social circle and cultural fora in the district.
While Mr. Philip got 10 votes, M.J. Jacob of the United Democratic Front (UDF) received four votes.
The Murickassery division representative of the UDF could not participate in the voting as she could not reach the district panchayat council hall at Painavu where the election was held.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath