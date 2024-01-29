ADVERTISEMENT

Gift to society: Pledge useful items to the ‘Wall of Love’ initiative in Kottayam

January 29, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottayam district administration has launched the ‘Wall of Love,’ a compassionate initiative where individuals are urged to pledge unused yet valuable items to the benefit those in need.

At a brief function here on Monday, District Collector V. Vigneshawari inaugurated the first ‘Wall of Love’ at General Hospital, Kottayam. The project envisages installation of cupboards in public places, which will serve as collection points where individuals can contribute items new clothes and other essentials that may be beneficial to the needy.

Under the programme, people are encouraged to donate items they no longer need but could be useful to others. The cupboards will be stocked with a variety of items that can be freely taken by those in need. The project is being implemented in association with the Lions District 318B.

As part of the launch, the Lions Club donated bedsheets, clothes and other essentials to the initiative that may be of use for less-privileged patients. The District Collector, on her part, pledged a bag in the cupboard.

“This initiative ensures that essential items reach those who may be unable to afford them, especially those admitted to hospitals. It fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility,” the Collector said, adding that plans were afoot to install ‘Walls of Love’ cupboards in different parts of the district.

