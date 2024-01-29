GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gift to society: Pledge useful items to the ‘Wall of Love’ initiative in Kottayam

January 29, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottayam district administration has launched the ‘Wall of Love,’ a compassionate initiative where individuals are urged to pledge unused yet valuable items to the benefit those in need.

At a brief function here on Monday, District Collector V. Vigneshawari inaugurated the first ‘Wall of Love’ at General Hospital, Kottayam. The project envisages installation of cupboards in public places, which will serve as collection points where individuals can contribute items new clothes and other essentials that may be beneficial to the needy.

Under the programme, people are encouraged to donate items they no longer need but could be useful to others. The cupboards will be stocked with a variety of items that can be freely taken by those in need. The project is being implemented in association with the Lions District 318B.

As part of the launch, the Lions Club donated bedsheets, clothes and other essentials to the initiative that may be of use for less-privileged patients. The District Collector, on her part, pledged a bag in the cupboard.

“This initiative ensures that essential items reach those who may be unable to afford them, especially those admitted to hospitals. It fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility,” the Collector said, adding that plans were afoot to install ‘Walls of Love’ cupboards in different parts of the district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.