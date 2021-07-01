‘Gift a Tradition’ to revive handicrafts sector

Bid to find market for products of artisans of Vellar crafts village

The Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar, near Kovalam, has launched ‘Gift a Tradition’ project to give a new lease of life to the traditional handicraft sector, which has faced a major setback following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the project at the craft village on Tuesday.

He said that the traditional handicraft and handloom products created by the artisans of the village could be gifted to the near and dear ones during Onam, bringing happiness to the lives of the struggling artisans too.

The ‘Gift a Tradition’ programme is mainly focussed on the Malayali expatriate population to whom their relatives here can send handloom sarees, dhotis, Aranmula Vaalkannadi, Nettoor Petti, Kalpetti and similar traditional craft products.

The Onam gifts can be reserved through the craft village’s official website.

The products are being provided directly from the artisans, who are housed in the craft village, without the involvement of any middlemen.

M. Vincent, MLA, presided over the function.

He said such a project was the need of the hour to provide hope for the workers in the sector.