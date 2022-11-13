Giant wheels to roll along Kalpathy roads today

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
November 13, 2022 22:49 IST

The three chariots of Siva, Ganapathy and Murugan will roll along the villages of Kalpathy on Monday, marking the peaking of the car festival. The chariots belonging to the Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Temple will set the ball rolling for the three-day peaking of Kalpathy Ratholsavam.

The deities of Siva, Ganapathy and Murugan will be mounted on their respective chariots on Monday morning, amidst chanting of hymns and mantras. The chariots will start moving soon carrying the deities along the villages. Thousands of devotees are expected to witness the spectacle. Hundreds of them will pull the chariots along the village roads.

The car festival known as Kalpathy Ratholsavam is being jointly organised by four temples of Kalpathy, namely Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Temple, Manthakkara Mahaganapathy Temple, Chathapuram Prasanna Mahaganapathy Temple and Old Kalpathy Lakshminarayana Swamy Temple.

The organisers said that precautions are being taken to avoid accidents when pulling the chariots. They said they would not use elephants to push the chariots from behind as the devotees pull them from the front. Instead of elephants, earthmovers will be used, they said.

The three chariots of Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Temple, widely referred to as Kundambalam by the people, will be moving on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the chariots of other three temples will start rolling from Tuesday. On Wednesday, all the six chariots will roll and will converge near Kundambalam in the evening.

The convergence of chariots, popularly known as Rathasangamam, has of late been considered the culmination of the festival. Thousands of devotees are expected to gather at Kalpathy to witness the moments of Rathasangamam on Wednesday evening.

The officials of the New Kalpathy Grama Jana Samooham said that they would organize a gathering of the veterans of New Kalpathy at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday. “They are our forerunners. They showed the way. And we will honour them on the occasion,” said K.S. Krishna and B. Chandrasekhar, president and secretary respectively of the New Kalpathy Grama Jana Samooham.

