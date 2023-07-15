Giant rock slides from the Vaishali hill near Idukki dam

July 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - IDUKKI

A giant rock slid from the Vaishali hill near the Idukki archdam on Saturday.

According to local people, a huge rock slid from the hill on Saturday morning to the Periyar river near Cheruthoni town in Idukki.

A major crack developed on the rock. According to Kerala State Electricity Board(KSEB) dam safety officials, there is no need to panic over the incident. Officials said that in the 2018 August flood period, a huge rock fell from the same hill to the Periyar river.

In 2017, a huge rock from Kuravan Hill, one of the two hills (the other being Kurathi Hill) connecting the Idukki archdam, rolled down to damage the ladder that connects the lower end of the dam to the upper end.

