HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Giant rock slides from the Vaishali hill near Idukki dam

July 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
View of the huge rock falling from Vaishali hill near Idukki dam on Saturday.

View of the huge rock falling from Vaishali hill near Idukki dam on Saturday.

A giant rock slid from the Vaishali hill near the Idukki archdam on Saturday.

According to local people, a huge rock slid from the hill on Saturday morning to the Periyar river near Cheruthoni town in Idukki.

A major crack developed on the rock. According to Kerala State Electricity Board(KSEB) dam safety officials, there is no need to panic over the incident. Officials said that in the 2018 August flood period, a huge rock fell from the same hill to the Periyar river.

In 2017, a huge rock from Kuravan Hill, one of the two hills (the other being Kurathi Hill) connecting the Idukki archdam, rolled down to damage the ladder that connects the lower end of the dam to the upper end.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.