Giant puppetry artist Andrew Kim leads workshop at Ala

Published - October 30, 2024 12:15 am IST - KOCHI

Twelve artists from Kerala and outside are participating in the workshop

The Hindu Bureau

A giant puppetry workshop by Andrew Kim at Ala, Mulanthuruthy, on October 29. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Renowned mask and puppet-maker, performer, and director of giant puppet shows from Thingumajig Theatre in West Yorkshire, Andrew Kim is leading a giant puppet workshop at Ala, Mulamthuruthy, from Tuesday (October 29).

Ala, an alternative study and cultural centre, is hosting the workshop till November 8 in collaboration with Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust, Delhi. The workshop will conclude with a giant puppet pageantry in Mulanthuruthy town, according to a media spokesman for the event.

Twelve artists from Kerala and outside are participating in the workshop, where Mr. Kim’s colleague Reyyan Hammad will also contributes his extensive experience and expertise.

The spokesman for the workshop said that giant puppetry was different from traditional ‘Pavakathakali’ and ‘Tholppavakooth.’ “This is the first time a workshop to familiarise artists with modern giant puppetry is being organised in the State. Enthusiasts from schools and colleges have been visiting Ala to meet the two artists and share their experiences,” he added.

