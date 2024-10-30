GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Giant puppetry artist Andrew Kim leads workshop at Ala

Twelve artists from Kerala and outside are participating in the workshop

Published - October 30, 2024 12:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A giant puppetry workshop by Andrew Kim at Ala, Mulanthuruthy, on October 29.

A giant puppetry workshop by Andrew Kim at Ala, Mulanthuruthy, on October 29. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Renowned mask and puppet-maker, performer, and director of giant puppet shows from Thingumajig Theatre in West Yorkshire, Andrew Kim is leading a giant puppet workshop at Ala, Mulamthuruthy, from Tuesday (October 29).

Ala, an alternative study and cultural centre, is hosting the workshop till November 8 in collaboration with Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust, Delhi. The workshop will conclude with a giant puppet pageantry in Mulanthuruthy town, according to a media spokesman for the event.

Twelve artists from Kerala and outside are participating in the workshop, where Mr. Kim’s colleague Reyyan Hammad will also contributes his extensive experience and expertise.

The spokesman for the workshop said that giant puppetry was different from traditional ‘Pavakathakali’ and ‘Tholppavakooth.’ “This is the first time a workshop to familiarise artists with modern giant puppetry is being organised in the State. Enthusiasts from schools and colleges have been visiting Ala to meet the two artists and share their experiences,” he added.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:15 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.