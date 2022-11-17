Giant cut-outs of football stars raise safety concerns

November 17, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Protest by fans reportedly prevents government squads from taking action

The Hindu Bureau

Giant cut-outs erected by football fans in support of their favourite players at Parappanpoyil near Mukkom in Kozhikode district. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

In the face of protests by football fans, the police and Revenue squads are finding it difficult to act against the unsafely erected giant cut-outs of players and flex boards in public places in Kozhikode.

Subsequent to the popularity of a few cut-outs erected on the Cherupuzha river, football fans’ groups across the district are in search of best spots to erect similar ones.  

Football fans flow to north Kerala river to view Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo

Though prior permission is required to erect such boards in public places, several local administrators have chosen to go easy considering the world cup fever. In many locations, the cut-outs exceed the permitted height and size limits.

“The only option is to prevent the erection of such giant boards. Merchants are keeping an eye on risky spots,” said a local body representative from Mukkom.

Noticing the increased vigil, some football fans are using private properties to set up cut-outs.

Meanwhile, the police said that cut-outs that obstruct the visibility of road users would be cleared without warning. Officers from the Thamarassery station who visited one such spot at Parappanpoyil on Thursday said the landowners concerned were asked to review the safety arrangements. Station House Officer T.A. Augustine said that any possible crumbling of cut-outs could cause accidents on the national highway.

“Any defacement activity in public places in the name of fanfare is a punishable offence. So far, the Revenue squads have not resorted to any stringent action,” said a senior Revenue official. He added that those who erected boards challenging public safety should be ready to face legal action.

Officials of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) also said that any alteration of vehicles in the name of world cup frenzy would land their users in legal trouble. They made it clear that there was no relaxation in rules in the name of the football fever.

Meanwhile, functionaries of some local football clubs said they were not opposed to inspection of cut-outs by authorities.

