Giant African snails pervade farms at Muttukadu in Idukki

Many farmers abandon cultivation as invasive species destroys crops

Muttukadu in Idukki is a typical settlement area where cardamom, pepper, coffee and vegetables are widely cultivated. It is known for the prevalence of dolmen, an evidence of human settlement from time immemorial.

But the farmers here have almost abandoned farming now after an army of giant African snails destroyed the crops in a wide area. Since then, the nearby Chinnakanal, Bison Valley and Rajakumari grama panchayats have also been facing the threat of the snails.

Farmers say the giant African snails were first spotted in the area nearly five years go. ‘‘It has now multiplied to a level that farmers were left with no option but to abandon farming. For the past two years, there has been an explosion in its growth and we have fully abandoned vegetable cultivation,’‘ said Babu K.P., a farmer.

The snails withstand even the highly toxic pesticides which were sprayed on cardamom plants to see if the the invaders could be wiped out at least to save the cardamom cultivation, said Francis M.I., another farmer. The snails eat cardamom flowers, seeds and pinnacles, he added.

A.P. Ashokan, ward member, told The Hindu that a 200-men volunteer force of farmers has been created to collect the snails and destroy them after pouring salt. The volunteers engage from dawn to dusk in collecting the snails. However, as the species multiplies in a short time, this creates a challenge. The snails are also spreading to the neighbouring grama panchayats, he added.

The health threat to children and families is a concern. The African snails are spotted in groups on walls and even inside kitchens, say farmers.

Mr. Francis said the snails come out in moist surroundings and when it rains. They are seen even half-feet below the soil during sunny days.

Mr. Ashokan said the volunteers were given training on collecting the snails, and sacks of them are destroyed and buried under the soil daily. However, their spread to nearby farms poses a huge threat, he added.

When contacted, Ancy Thomas, deputy director, Agriculture department, said she had received information about the matter and had already directed the agriculture officer concerned to take appropriate measures to destroy the snails.

“The situation is being monitored. The menace of such snails was confined to the coastal areas till recently. How the species reached the farming areas is uncertain,” she said.