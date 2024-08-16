GI-tag products-themed stamps and postal covers highlight of expo

Rasgulla, the delectable milk-based sweet, had led to a bitter war between West Bengal and Odisha over the origins of the sweet.

West Bengal was the first to get the geographical indication (GI) tag for its ‘rasagulla’ in 2017. In 2019, Odisha too got the GI tag for its version of the culinary delight.

Both the rasgullas feature on stamps and special covers brought out to celebrate the sweet made of chhena (cottage cheese).

A special cover commemorating Nobin Chandra Das, credited by Bengalis with inventing the sweet, and the Odisha rasagulla said to be offered as bhog to Lord Jagannath can be seen at an exhibition on stamps and postal covers on handloom and handicraft, food, and manufactured products that have received the GI tag is under way at Hassan Marakkar Hall here.

Exhibited by Sreejesh Krishnan and Jaagruthi Nithin Adka as part of the fourth philatelic exhibition of the Ananthapuri Philatelic Association, the display is a treasure trove for fans of the country’s culture and heritage, not to mention general knowledge fans and travellers.

Mr. Krishnan says that till now applications have been given for GI tags for 1,347 products. Of them, 642 have been issued GI certificates.

Mr. Krishnan says they have exhibited philatelic material on GI tags for 446 items, even though India Post has brought out covers for 300-odd items. These include post marks and post cards going back years before the products got GI tag.

West Bengal has the credit for getting the first GI tag in the country for its famed Darjeeling Tea, grown at high altitudes, in 2004. The exhibition has a special cover on the tea from 1976 and a first-day cover going back to 1965.

Other famous handicrafts and handloom from Bengal that have got the GI tag are the Bengal Patachitra and Dokra craft, and the Baluchari sari.

The Aranmula Kannadi was the next product to receive the GI tag. Other products from the State that have received the GI tag include its coffee, Kasaragod saris, Kuthampully dhotis and set mundu, Wayanad’s Jeerakasala and Gandhakasala rice, Balaramapuram handloom, Vazhakulam pineapple, Nilambur teak and so on.

Some of the covers are very interesting such as that for the Thanjavur Netti Pith works originating in Tamil Nadu. The cover has the Thanjavur Netti Pith work, crafted from netti pith, a plant material.

Another cover on temple jewellery has embossed jewellery on it, while that on the Bhavani Jamakkalam or the Toda embroidery have actual fabric pieces on them. The beauty of the Puneri Pagadi is brought in a special cover on which the pagadi (turban) image is adorned by actual beads.

Interestingly, the GI tag for Malabar pepper is shared by Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu and Aleppey green cardamom by Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The exhibition will be on till Sunday.

