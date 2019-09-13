GI tag pays dividends for Marayur jaggery

The GI (geographical indication) tag has started working for Marayur jaggery, with the commodity fetching a record price of ₹70 a kg in Marayur. The price has been ruling for over a week and is unlikely to fall in the coming days, market sources said.

The Marayur Agriculture Producer Company (Mapco), Marayur Hills Agricultural Development Society (Mahads), and Marayur Sharkara Samiti (MSS) are the agencies promoting Marayur jaggery under NABARD.

There was good demand and all government agencies directly procured it during the Onam season, Senthil Mariyappan of Mapco told The Hindu. He cited shortage in production due to drought and demand in the post-patent period as the reasons for the rise in prices. He said production had fallen from 80 to 90 sacks of jaggery from one acre to 40 to 50 sacks due to the drought in April-May. (A sack contains 50 kg of jaggery). The drop in prices earlier had prompted many sugarcane farmers at Anjunadu to shift to other cultivation, affecting production. He, however, said the present price was not profitable considering the production cost but one that sustained the cultivation. Mr. Mariyappan said now some agencies also sold Marayur jaggery online and via direct marketing.

He said an agency based in Chennai was selling Marayur jaggery at ₹460 a kg and there were many takers. Another agency in Thrissur was marketing it at ₹140 a kg. He said the promoting agencies themselves were planning to sell Marayur jaggery through vehicle outlets across the State.

Earlier, the farmers were dependent on businessmen, who decided the prices. Now the Marayur Service Cooperative Bank provides financial assistance to the farmers. As per a government estimate, there are 9,000 sugarcane farmers in the Anchunadu valley, including Marayur. An area of 1,800 acres is under sugarcane cultivation. The aim is to bring back sugarcane farmers who had shifted to other cultivation and it is hoped that they will be able to get a remunerative price of ₹80 per kg.

Stern measures

Murugan, a sugarcane farmer, cited shortage of production for the increase in prices. He demanded stern measures to prevent fake jaggery from Tamil Nadu packed as Maryur jaggery.

“The production cost of Marayur jaggery is high as it is handmade without adding chemicals at household units. There are enquiries from tourists reaching Munnar for purchasing Marayur jaggery, which is a positive sign,” he added.