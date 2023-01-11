GI products from Kerala to have big impact on global markets: Minister

January 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Geographical Indication (GI) products from Kerala have the potential to make a big impact in the global market and the State government will provide all support to the producers to achieve this goal, Industries Minister P.Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking after launching the website for GI products developed by the Department of Industries & Commerce on the sidelines of its one-day conclave on GI on Wednesday.

“It is a matter of pride that of over 400 GI products of India 35 are from Kerala. We have to identify more indigenous products from across the State and encourage them, besides thinking of coming out with value-added items from these products. GI products will be given legal backup to insulate them from spurious products flooding the market, besides facilitating working capital for coming out with value-added items derived from GI products. A nodal officer will also be appointed for the coordination of GI activities in the State,” said Mr.Rajeeve.

The products that have got the GI status include Balaramapuram Handloom, Aranmula Mirror, Alappuzha Coir, Central Travancore jaggery, Marayur jaggery, Alappuzha green cardamom, Chendamangalam dhothis, Pokkali rice, Vazhakkulam pineapple, Kuthambulli dhothis and saris, Chengalikkodan banana, Palakkad madhalam, Navara rice, Palakkadan matta rice and Nilambur teakwood. The website (https://www.gikerala.in/) will give access to all GI products of Kerala in a common place. The conclave was part of the initiatives to encourage products having GI Tag in the State and to scale up their brand-value, business and marketing techniques. As part of the event, an expo of GI products of Kerala and a technical session were held.