Ghats notification: Centre will allay ryots’ concerns

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the demands of Kerala would be considered while announcing the final notification for protection of the Western Ghats.

Addressing the media after inaugurating a workshop for senior officials of the Forest Department at Thekkady, he said the Narenda Modi government had given primacy to protection of environment and forests. There was no basis for unnecessary concern among the people, he said.

The final notification on the Western Ghats would be issued only after considering the genuine concerns of farmers, he added.

Wild animal attacks

The Centre would adopt practical steps to protect human beings from attacks from wild animals.

A project would be prepared to address the issue of crop raids by wild animals, he added.

The workshop is meant for senior forest officials from others States to study the measures taken for protection of forest and wildlife in the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Forest Minister K.Raju presided over the function.