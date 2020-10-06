GH to be made super-speciality: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram

06 October 2020 21:47 IST

General Hospital here will be made into a super-speciality hospital, Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a cath lab and a 14-bed cardiac intensive care unit at the hospital here on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said setting up multiple medical colleges was not enough. Well-equipped super-speciality hospitals were the need of the hour. The government had succeeded in bringing the super-specialities of cardiology, neurology, and nephrology to district general hospitals. This had made expert care available without heading to medical colleges.

Besides these three super-specialities, a urology department too had been set up at General Hospital here. The ₹7.5-crore cath lab set up here was part of making available super-speciality facilities, Ms. Shylaja said.

Sanction had been given for ₹143.06 crore for the first phase of the master plan for the hospital’s development. This phase would include out-patient department, trauma and emergency department, radiology, lab, blood bank, and service block. The plan had been sent to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for financial approval, the Minister said, adding this would bring about a huge change in the hospital.