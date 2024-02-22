GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G&G scam: two accused surrender

February 22, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Gopalakrishnan Nair and his son Govind G. Nair, who are the owners of G and G Financiers, surrendered before the Thiruvalla Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) on Thursday. This comes after the duo went into hiding in response to complaints lodged by depositors against them.

The police said the two accused will be presented before the court on Friday to face the charges brought against them. The depositors, expressing their dissatisfaction, had initiated protests earlier, calling for the arrest of the firm’s owners and demanding strict legal action.

The Pathanamthitta district police have so far received approximately 150 complaints against the owners of the finance firm and as many as 138 cases have been registered so far. The owners are reported to have swindled over ₹25 crore from depositors. Earlier, lookout notices were issued against Gopalakrishnan Nair, his wife Sindhu V. Nair, his son Govind G. Nair, and his daughter-in-law Lekshmi Lekhakumar.

After an initial probe by the local police, the State Crime Branch is likely to take over the case.

