Getting young people on board vital in fight against drugs: Billy Batware

November 18, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

If we have a chance at succeeding in the fight against drugs, it is by getting young people on board, Billy Batware, Programme Officer, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has said.

Mr. Batware who was in the State capital for a three-day international forum on ‘Children Matter-Right to a Drug-free Childhood,’ told The Hindu that it was important that young people be informed about the risks of drugs abuse so that they stayed away from it and advocated the same approach among their peers. When youngsters, especially those who had managed to recover from substance abuse, communicated with other young people, it was very effective.

Young people initially turned to drugs for experimentation, but in many communities, they were drawn into it because of their family settings, the environment they grew up in, and the hardships they faced. Drugs for them became a way of coping with socioeconomic and psychological problems. Getting them to join the fight against drugs was the best hope for stakeholders, he pointed out.

He underlined the importance of education at the earliest stage possible so that children and young people understood the impact of using drugs. A family environment that discouraged experimentation through discussions was also important.

There were many challenges in the fight against drugs, but two were top of the list. The biggest concern was underlying issues that led to young people picking up drugs were being exacerbated in some communities. For example, unemployment was rising, also as a result of COVID-19. Some governments had had to redirect funds from education, recreation, and so on to address the pandemic. This meant that employment and other opportunities for young people were reducing, and this was one of the factors leading people to substance abuse.

Also, while technology was important, it also had a negative impact. There was a lot of misinformation, including on drugs, on social media, not to mention how drugs were presented by celebrities. If young people spent a lot of time in that environment without being educated about reasons not to use drugs, they could be influenced by it.

Easy access to drugs and lack of sufficient punishment for organised criminal activities within the drug sector were some other challenges, he pointed out.

Mr. Batware said one of the main takeaways from the three-day forum organised by the Fourth Wave Foundation, in partnership with the UNODC and the World Federation Against Drugs, was that projects were forming and succeeding because of connections forged by people at various fora. For instance, Project Venda by the Fourth Wave Foundation and Vienna-based Women without Borders connected at an international event and agreed to implement a project for mothers in Kerala to educate them about potential vulnerabilities of their children and help with coping mechanism in a family environment.

Another takeaway was that Women without Borders was thinking about including it in their programme. This meant they were diversifying their work and approach because of what Project Venda was doing here in Kerala, he said.