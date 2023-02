February 15, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A get-together of beneficiaries of Mittayi, a project of the State government to provide comprehensive care to children with Type 1 diabetes that is implemented through the Kerala Social Security Mission, will be held on Thursday.

‘Mittayi Kuttikootam’ will be inaugurated by Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan at 11 a.m. An awareness programme will also be held on the occasion.