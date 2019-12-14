Get-together of housing project beneficiaries held

The Joyalukkas Foundation has set an example for others with the initiatives taken to support flood victims in the State, said V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture. He was inaugurating a get-together of the beneficiaries of a housing project launched by the foundation for the flood-affected people at the DBCLC auditorium here on Saturday.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said the main challenge faced by the State was the loss of houses during the floods. The foundation came forward to support the Government. He stated that the State had set an example of how to tackle the flood, which caused a loss of ₹40,000 crore. The Minister added that the flood of 2018 has taught the lesson that the State had to follow a development model that preserved environment.

250 houses

Joyalukkas Foundation is building a total of 250 houses for the flood victims. The function was attended by 60 beneficiary families from Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Palakkad districts.

K. Rajan, Chief Whip, delivered the keynote speech at the function presided over by Ajitha Vijayan, Mayor, Thrissur Corporation. S. Shanavas, District Collector, released the brochure of the Joy Alukkas Foundation. Yathish Chandra, City Police Commissioner, distributed mementos to the beneficiaries. Fr. Walter Thelappilly, CMI, Devamatha Provincial, also spoke.

Joy Alukkas, CMD, Joyalukkas Group, said that the next get-together of the beneficiaries would be organised in Alappuzha. He stated that local people played a great role in the construction of houses. As many 130 beneficiaries of Joy Homes Project were already living in the houses allotted to them. Construction of houses in the southern districts will be completed soon.

Jolly Joy Alukkas, Group Director; B.D. Devassy MLA; P. P. Jose, Chief Coordinator, Joyalukkas Foundation; Baby George, CEO, Joy Alukkas Group; Fr. Robi Kannamchira, Director, Chavara Cultural Centre; R. Vijayakumar, president, Thrissur Chamber of Commerce, and Sony C. L., president, Thrissur Management Association, were also present.