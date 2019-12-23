Get skilled in various trades, tribal colony residents told

District Collector T.V. Subhash has stressed the need for those from Schedule Tribe (ST) colonies to develop a positive attitude towards life and get skilled in various vocations.

Speaking to the media after meeting residents of Upper Chikkad Rehabilitation Colony, he said interested women would be trained in making various products including bags. Besides, they will be offered sewing machines free of cost, he added.

Mr. Subhash said the refreshment unit in the colony would be revived and the products manufactured there would be sold through Kudumbashree home shops. Moreover, the Kudumbashree Skill Development Centre will offer free training for PSC exams to those who have passed Standard 10. The Collector instructed officials to ensure that every child in the colony got education.

Earlier at the meeting, the Collector directed officials to take necessary steps to look into complaints of non-payment of wages under the employment guarantee scheme. In addition, steps should be taken to extend the Aralam project to Chikkad colony to avoid delay in payment of wages. On a complaint that trees in the colony were not allowed to be felled, the Collector asked officials to take up the matter with the Forest Department. He also advised residents to take up collective farming activities.

The discussions focused on issues related to labour cards, ration cards for subfamilies, land issues, education, roads, and house building.

Sub Collectors Asif K. Yousaf, S. Ilyakya, and Jacqueline Shiny Fernandez of the Integrated Tribal Development Project participated in the meeting.