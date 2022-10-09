Gesture of religious harmony at Milad-e-Sharif rally

The Hindu Bureau
October 09, 2022 22:42 IST

In a gesture of religious harmony, the Milad-e-Sharif rally organised by Yaseen Juma Masjid, Olarikkara, on Sunday, was accorded a warm welcome on the compound of the Sree Bhagavathy temple, Olarikkara.

Sree Bhagavathy temple Committee president Girish Kumar, who welcomed the rally said, the Islam gave the message of peace to the world.

Addressing the reception organised near the Little Flower Church, Olarikkara, Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi district leaders Joshy Mathew and K. Jayaprakash said the messages of the Islam was most suitable for the contemporary world.

Earlier, Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurated the Milad-e-Sharif celebrations. Love and Humanity are the basic principles of Islam, he said.

Islam placed humanity above everything. So those who follow Islam and the Prophet should discard everything that create division among people, said those who spoke at the occasion. An Islam believer should live in the secular India by keeping cordial relationship with other religions, the leaders said.

P. Balachandran, MLA, Corporation councillor Sreelal Sreedhar, and religious leaders participated.

Milad-e-Sharif rallies and celebrations were organised at various other places too in the district.

