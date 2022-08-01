Geromic George takes over as District Collector

Geromic George, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2015 batch, took charge as District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

Mr. George succeeds Navjot Khosa as the Collector. Ms. Khosa, who had held the post since June 2020, has been posted as the Labour Commissioner.

Disaster management topped his list of priorities with rainfall strengthening in the district, Mr. George said. Review meetings would be conducted to assess the situation, he added.

Hailing from Pala in Kottayam district, Mr. George had his education in Delhi. He is an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College and the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

His earlier postings include Assistant Collector, Kannur, and Sub Collector, Ottapalam. Mr. George is married to Smriti Immanuel. They have a three-year-old daughter.