Germany denies permit to Indian over ‘incomplete’ COVID certificate

PALAKKAD

17 July 2021 19:18 IST

Senior citizen sent back from Cochin airport; both certificates did not have date of birth, dates of both doses

A senior citizen from here going to Frankfurt, Germany, was sent back from Cochin International Airport on Tuesday after the German emigration wing objected to the lack of clarity in the vaccination certificates issued by both the Union and State governments.

V. Jayarajan, a retired civil engineer, was denied travel permit as his vaccination certificates did not have his date of birth and the dates of both doses.

The certificates being issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it, and by the State Department of Health and Family Welfare, give the name and age of the beneficiary, but not the date of birth. Neither do they have the dates of both vaccine doses. While the State certificate has the date of the certificate approval, the Union government’s certificate has only the date of the final (second) vaccination, and not that of the first dose. “I was not allowed to board the flight because of this lack of clarity in our vaccine certificates,” said Mr. Jayarajan.

The latest German visa norms permit passengers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for two doses that should include personal data such as first and last name, date of birth, date of vaccination, number of doses, and the name of vaccine.

“The German liaison officer refused to accept my COVID-19 certificates because they did not have the date of birth and the dates of vaccination. Our government should consider this and add clarity to the certificate,” said Mr. Jayarajan.

Monetary loss

“I was going to join my daughter in Germany, whom I have not met for years,” said Mr. Jayarajan. Apart from the mental trauma and physical inconvenience, he lost money as well. If he gets to travel again after meeting the German requirements, he will have to pay the airline a penalty of ₹12,000 and the fare difference. He also lost the money spent for travel insurance.

Air India version

However, Air India officials at Cochin International Airport said that they were yet to get an update from the German authorities about permitting travel for different visa categories. “We get such updates every fortnight. At present, we do not have any information about allowing short-term visitors with COVID-19 certificates,” said an Air India official.