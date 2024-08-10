German national found dead; cardiac arrest suspected to be the cause of death

A German citizen was found dead in a rented house near Kovalam on Friday evening. The police suspect cardiac arrest to have led to the death.

Sixty-six-year-old George Carl was found dead in the rented house of Susan and Martin, a German couple, at Lakshmi Nagar in Kunnathuvilakam, where he had arrived last Wednesday. The couple have gone to Sri Lanka to renew their visas.

According to the police,the couple had informed the house owner that their friend George would be staying there. The police were alerted after the neighbours noticed his absence on Friday.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital following the confirmation of death. A post-mortem examination will be conducted once the German couple returns to Thiruvananthapuram, the police said.