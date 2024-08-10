GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

German national found dead; cardiac arrest suspected to be the cause of death

Updated - August 10, 2024 11:51 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 11:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A German citizen was found dead in a rented house near Kovalam on Friday evening. The police suspect cardiac arrest to have led to the death.

Sixty-six-year-old George Carl was found dead in the rented house of Susan and Martin, a German couple, at Lakshmi Nagar in Kunnathuvilakam, where he had arrived last Wednesday. The couple have gone to Sri Lanka to renew their visas.

According to the police,the couple had informed the house owner that their friend George would be staying there. The police were alerted after the neighbours noticed his absence on Friday.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital following the confirmation of death. A post-mortem examination will be conducted once the German couple returns to Thiruvananthapuram, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.