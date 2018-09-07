German major helps clean post-flood sludge

The Kärcher Cleaning System, a global provider of cleaning technology based in Germany, has donated cleaning equipment worth ₹4.5 lakh.
Ruediger Schroeder, managing director of Karcher Cleaning System, handed over 15 cleaning machines to Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran at a recent function held at the Alappuzha guest house.
The company donated the equipment after Mr. Schroeder watched a TV report about Mr. Sudhakaran taking part in a cleanliness drive in flood-hit Kuttanad. “I was surprised to see a Minister engaged in cleaning activities in flood-affected villages,” Mr. Schroeder said.
Mr. Sudhakaran directed the authorities to handover the equipment to the Fire and Rescue Services Department. District Collector S. Suhas, Special Officer P. Venugopal, and Kärcher Cleaning System general manager (Kerala) Sreejith Chandran, also attended the function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor