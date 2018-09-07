German major helps clean post-flood sludge

The Kärcher Cleaning System, a global provider of cleaning technology based in Germany, has donated cleaning equipment worth ₹4.5 lakh.

Ruediger Schroeder, managing director of Karcher Cleaning System, handed over 15 cleaning machines to Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran at a recent function held at the Alappuzha guest house.

The company donated the equipment after Mr. Schroeder watched a TV report about Mr. Sudhakaran taking part in a cleanliness drive in flood-hit Kuttanad. “I was surprised to see a Minister engaged in cleaning activities in flood-affected villages,” Mr. Schroeder said.

Mr. Sudhakaran directed the authorities to handover the equipment to the Fire and Rescue Services Department. District Collector S. Suhas, Special Officer P. Venugopal, and Kärcher Cleaning System general manager (Kerala) Sreejith Chandran, also attended the function.