Kerala

German experts inspect Muvattupuzha-Theni road widening

KOCHI

A team of experts from Germany has inspected the Chalikadavu-Perumamkandam stretch of Muvattupuzha-Theni Road that is being widened as part of Rebuild Kerala scheme.

They inspected the project’s DPR and suggested a few changes. Among those present at the inspection were chief engineer of KSTP Darlene D’Cruz and superintending engineer N. Bindu.

A team of officials led by CEO of KSTP had inspected the stretch earlier.


