German delegation visits Technopark

July 21, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Hubertus Heil, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Federal Republic of Germany, visited Technopark on Friday to explore collaborative opportunities through an interactive session with the vibrant IT fraternity of Technopark.

He was accompanied by Consul General Achim Burkart, Honorary Consul Syed Ibrahim and other German high-level officials. The delegation visited i-worxs, Park Centre and Allianz Technology and Services at Technopark.

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika, GTech secretary Sreekumar V. and prominent industry leaders from various companies of Technopark participated in the interaction.