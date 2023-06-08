ADVERTISEMENT

German Ambassador rides in Kochi Water Metro ferry

June 08, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KOCHI

German funding agency KfW had lent a soft loan valued at approximately ₹908 crore for the ₹1,136 crore project

The Hindu Bureau

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera, and others commute in the Water Metro’s electric-hybrid ferry along the Kochi backwaters on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN 

Impressed by the ride in a electric-hybrid Water Metro ferry in the High Court-Vypeen corridor through the Kochi backwaters on Thursday, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann cited the need for more such state of the art, sustainable modes of commute.

German funding agency KfW had lent a soft loan valued at approximately ₹908 crore for the ₹1,136 crore project in which 78 such ferries would link the mainland with islands in the Greater Kochi area. Nine ferries built for Kochi Water Metro Limited by Cochin Shipyard have been operating in the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad corridors.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Wolf Muth, KfW country head, India. They were briefed about the sustainability aspects of the project by KMRL/KWML managing director Loknath Behera and Water Metro officials. KMRL directors too were present. KWML is a new company floated by government of Kerala for operating the Water Metro ferries.

Mr. Ackermann appreciated the efforts taken in terms of technology, ingenuity, inclusivity, and multi-modal transport integration. He said the government of Germany was proud to be associated with such a project in India.

