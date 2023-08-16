German-aided climate change learning lab ready for opening at CWRDM

August 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

A German-aided Climate Change Learning Lab with all modern learning facilities on climate change for learners and researchers will start functioning at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) near Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district on Friday. Mayor Beena Philip will open the new project.

The lab has become a reality with the support of ‘Indo-German Support Project for Climate Action in India’ in partnership with the Strategic Partnerships for Implementation of the Paris Agreement (SPIPA). The German Government enterprise- Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) established the facility here under a joint partnership.

According to officials, the learning lab offers a unique opportunity for experiential learning. It can be used both for self-paced learning and training activities. As a learning centre where innovative instruments can be used to explore topics such as climate change and climate finance, it will contribute to the sustainable competence development of target groups on these topics, they added.

Officials said it will also enable relevant target groups to access national and international climate financing sources. Apart from that, trainees and researchers will be able to discover what climate finance is about and further encourage initiatives and actions at individual and group level.

The lab will be open for visitors from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on all working days. The entry will be free for all including school and college students. The details of the services and features of the new lab will be explained by the GIZ functionaries during the opening ceremony at 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

P.T.A Rahim, MLA, will chair the function. Edwin Koekkoek, first counsellor of Energy and Climate Action in the European Union Delegation to India will be the guest of honour. Suneel Oamidi, Director of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Karin Deckenbach, Project manager of the Indo-German Climate Action Project in India and Jai Kumar Gaurav, Senior Advisor on climate Change and Circular Economy, GIZ, will speak on the occasion.