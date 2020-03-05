Geotextiles for farming

KOLLAM

05 March 2020 07:59 IST

Ithikkara block panchayat shows the way

After their success with soil-less farming, Ithikkara block panchayat has now started using geotextiles for the healthier growth of crops. This breathable organic cover is expected to prevent soil erosion while ensuring proper irrigation and weed control.

“We have placed this eco-friendly sheets made of coir on one acre behind the block panchayat office. The land was separated at different levels before covering it with geotextlies as this method is ideal for contour farming,” says S.Laila, Ithikkara block panchayat president.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers will be in charge of cultivating vegetables in the land and the project is being implemented with the support of Coirfed.

Advertising

Advertising

Job scheme workers

“The workers were given training in geotextile installation and a 10-member MGNREGS group will taking care of all the farm activities. We will follow the organic method as it is also an attempt to ensure the availability of safe vegetables,” Ms. Laila adds.

Tubers in first phase

Totally biodegradable, geotextiles will stabilise the soil along with fostering its fertility. Apart from protecting the soil, the sheets will eventually turn into organic manure, making the soil more nutrient rich. While allowing water to pass through and blocking rapid moisture evaporation, the porous fabric will will also protect the soil surface. In the first phase of the project, tubers, including yam, taro, purple yam and tapioca, will be planted along with curry leaves.

The block panchayat started soil-less farming in 2019 as part of the Poshakasree project, which turned out to be a huge hit among farmers. “A mix of coir pith compost, waste paper, and cow dung powder is used for cultivating vegetables in this method. You can place growbags layered with these anywhere and opt for wick irrigation or any other system.”

“We are planning to extend it to all wards and also anganwadis,” Ms. Laila says.