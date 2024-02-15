GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Georgian music rends the air at theatre fest

Bani Hills, music band from Georgia, blends folk songs, Caucasus music, and cultural influences at the ITFoK that is scheduled to conclude on Friday 

February 15, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Bani Hills, a Georgian music band, performs at ITFoK on Thursday night.

Bani Hills, a Georgian music band, performs at ITFoK on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Bani Hills, a music band from Georgia, infused fresh musical experience for drama enthusiasts at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala here on Thursday.

The group, composed of members from across Georgia, blended Georgian folk songs, Caucasus music, and cultural influences to create a unique musical style. Each member contributed their distinct style, forming a diverse ensemble that captivated the audience. Bani Hills’ musical journey, has traversed numerous regions, presenting a varied musical tapestry to global audiences.

Known for its versatility, Bani Hills crafted a unique identity by blending traditional Georgian tunes with diverse cultural elements. The musical fusion reflected the harmonious integration of folk tunes, cultural narratives, and musical expressions.

Three International plays and one puppet theatre were performed at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) on Thursday. Stuposora from Italy, How to Make a Revolution from Palestine, Fuego Rojo from Chile and Pappisorai by Cognizance Puppet Theatre, Thrissur, were the plays.

Puppets on a roll

Cognizance Puppet Theatre uses the updated techniques of shadow puppetry traditionally practiced in Kerala. It also incorporates the possibilities of installation art, and the art of modern puppetry, and utilises the potential of the hand puppet, body puppet, and shadow puppet and the influences of rap music and hip- hop. A panel of theatre persons discussed the topic ‘Decoding the Essence of Modern Malayalam Theatre’.

The eight-day theatre festival will conclude on Friday. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will address the valedictory function of the festival. Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankaran Kutty will preside.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.