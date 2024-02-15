Georgian music rends the air at theatre fest

February 15, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Thrissur

Bani Hills, a music band from Georgia, infused fresh musical experience for drama enthusiasts at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala here on Thursday.

The group, composed of members from across Georgia, blended Georgian folk songs, Caucasus music, and cultural influences to create a unique musical style. Each member contributed their distinct style, forming a diverse ensemble that captivated the audience. Bani Hills’ musical journey, has traversed numerous regions, presenting a varied musical tapestry to global audiences.

Known for its versatility, Bani Hills crafted a unique identity by blending traditional Georgian tunes with diverse cultural elements. The musical fusion reflected the harmonious integration of folk tunes, cultural narratives, and musical expressions.

Three International plays and one puppet theatre were performed at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) on Thursday. Stuposora from Italy, How to Make a Revolution from Palestine, Fuego Rojo from Chile and Pappisorai by Cognizance Puppet Theatre, Thrissur, were the plays.

Puppets on a roll

Cognizance Puppet Theatre uses the updated techniques of shadow puppetry traditionally practiced in Kerala. It also incorporates the possibilities of installation art, and the art of modern puppetry, and utilises the potential of the hand puppet, body puppet, and shadow puppet and the influences of rap music and hip- hop. A panel of theatre persons discussed the topic ‘Decoding the Essence of Modern Malayalam Theatre’.

The eight-day theatre festival will conclude on Friday. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will address the valedictory function of the festival. Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankaran Kutty will preside.