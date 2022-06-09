George to move governor seeking action against CM

A day after the police booked him for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against the Chief Minister, Kerala Janapaksham leader P.C. George on Thursday said he would be filing a complaint with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking action against the Chief Minister under Article 356.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. George alleged that the Chief Minister committed a violation of his oath of office by attempting to influence an accused in the gold smuggling case through a prison official. A complaint highlighting this abuse of power and violation of the oath of office would be submitted to the Governor unless the Chief Minister resigned from his post, he said.

Holding that the conspiracy case registered against him was legally untenable, he also accused the Chief Minister of hatching a criminal conspiracy to cover up his role in the gold smuggling racket.

“From the letter that Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the case, handed over to me, it is clear that she gave her earlier statements to the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs under severe duress. Against this backdrop, the central agencies should interrogate the suspects based on the secret statement given by her under Cr.Pc 164,” Mr. George said.