George Thomas back in CPI(M)

George M. Thomas, former Thiruvambady MLA and former district secretariat member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], who was suspended from all party posts last year following serious allegations of corruption has been inducted to the Thottumukkom branch of the organisation.

Mr. Thomas is reported to have attended the branch’s triennial conference held ahead of the upcoming local, area, district, State and national conferences of the CPI(M) recently. According to reports, the reinduction followed the completion of his suspension period. The CPI(M) took action against him in July 2023. The allegations against Mr. Thomas included undue favours from quarry and stone crusher units in the upland areas and efforts to defeat CPI(M) candidates in local body polls. However, it is learnt that Mr. Thomas has not been selected as a delegate for the upcoming local committee conference.