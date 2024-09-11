GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

George Thomas back in CPI(M)

Published - September 11, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

George M. Thomas, former Thiruvambady MLA and former district secretariat member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], who was suspended from all party posts last year following serious allegations of corruption has been inducted to the Thottumukkom branch of the organisation.

Mr. Thomas is reported to have attended the branch’s triennial conference held ahead of the upcoming local, area, district, State and national conferences of the CPI(M) recently. According to reports, the reinduction followed the completion of his suspension period. The CPI(M) took action against him in July 2023. The allegations against Mr. Thomas included undue favours from quarry and stone crusher units in the upland areas and efforts to defeat CPI(M) candidates in local body polls. However, it is learnt that Mr. Thomas has not been selected as a delegate for the upcoming local committee conference.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.